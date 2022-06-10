hit and run

Father of 3 severely injured days before daughter's graduation in violent hit-and-run crash

Police said the suspects - who were in a stolen U-Haul - ran a red light and crashed into the father. They remain on the run.
EMBED <>More Videos

Father of 3 severely injured in violent hit-and-run crash in Arleta

ARLETA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are looking for two suspects responsible for a violent hit-and-run crash in Arleta that left a single father severely injured four days before his daughter's high school graduation.

It happened early Sunday morning along Osborne Street.

Police said the suspects - who were in a stolen U-Haul van - were heading westbound on Osbourne Street when the driver ran a red light at Beachy Avenue and crashed into 43-year-old Christian De Oro.

The crash was captured on surveillance video, which shows the U-Haul van brutally crashing into De Oro's Toyota Yaris. The two suspects fled the scene and remain on the run.

"They didn't attempt to render any aid to the victim or exchange any information," said LAPD Det. Josh Wade.

De Oro, who's a father to three children, was sent to Holy Cross Medical Center in critical condition.

He suffered multiple fractures to his knee, ribs, hips, and pelvis, according to police, and has already undergone several surgeries.

The crash happened just four days before his daughter's high school graduation on Thursday.

Aside from caring for his three children, De Oro is also a caretaker for his mother. He reportedly takes her to her weekly dialysis appointments.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Wade with the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division.

The family of De Oro has since created a GoFundMe to help the father.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arletalos angeleslos angeles countysan fernando valleysuspect profilesurveillancestolen carsurveillance cameracar crashhit and runcaught on tapecaught on videoinvestigationcaught on camerahit and run accidentinvestigationscrashsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Venice woman hit by teen driver while walking with baby speaks out
Hit-and-run driver slams into motorcycle on 60 Freeway: Dashcam video
11-year-old OC student shares terrifying hit-and-run encounter
75-year-old man crossing street killed in South LA hit-and-run
TOP STORIES
Farmer John plant in Vernon to close due to 'escalating costs' in CA
Mother of 3 killed in 118 Fwy crash in LA; husband arrested for DUI
1 killed when plane crashes into building, lands in field in Oxnard
Venice woman hit by teen driver while walking with baby speaks out
Pomona Police Department's 'Santa Cop' program targeted by a Grinch
New details on why Uvalde police delayed entry during school shooting
Mystery wolfman-like creature spotted near Texas zoo
Show More
Geico ordered to pay woman $5.2M after she contracted STD in a car
AFI honors career of Julie Andrews
Parents sue Meta alleging daughter suffered due to Instagram addiction
Biden to address inflation, supply chain issues at Port of LA
This SoCal business developed a system to reuse water amid the drought
More TOP STORIES News