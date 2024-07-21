Children of man killed in Newport Beach hit-and-run as he headed home speak out, demand justice

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A father of three heading to a bus stop after a long day at work was killed in Newport Beach by a hit-and-run driver who never even slowed down. His family is speaking out and calling for justice.

"I don't know how you hit someone and take someone's life and you go. I don't understand that," said Alondra Lizaola, the victim's daughter.

"They just left him there, they just left him there, and that's what I don't understand," added another of the victim's daughters, Tandra Lizaola.

The incident happened on July 16 shortly after 9:30 p.m. Police say 46-year-old Roman Lizaola-Montano was walking to the bus stop near Jamboree Road and Sea Vista Drive. Family says he had just clocked out from his job at Pavilions.

The driver of a silver Toyota Camry struck Roman and left the scene without stopping to help.

Newport Beach were able to track down the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jesus A. Bartolo, at the intersection of Jamboree Road and Santa Barbara Drive. He was arrested and booked for a Felony Hit-and-Run, police said.

Despite life-saving measures by emergency personnel, Roman died at the scene from his injuries.

Authorities say Bartolo is currently out on bail.

Roman's family is pleading for more witnesses to come forward as the investigation into the fatal crash continues.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Roman's children.

"I just keep remembering his smile, his laugh. Things that I'll never get back ever again. Only distant memories," said Ramon Lizaola Jr., the victim's son, as he clutched the necklace his father had recently given him.

As the three siblings struggle to comprehend the devastating loss, they say all they want is justice for their father.

"He did not have compassion for my dad. He did not care who he was. It's not just nobody, that's my dad. That's my dad. That's the person I wanted to see, that's the person I wanted to hug, the person I want to call," said Tandra Lizaola.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Newport Beach Police Department Traffic Investigator A. Laverty at (949) 644-3747 or alaverty@nbpd.org.