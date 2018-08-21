Armed bicyclist arrested after Westlake officer-involved shooting

An investigation is underway after a traffic stop with an armed bicyclist led to an officer-involved shooting in the Westlake area of Los Angeles Monday night.Officers were conducting crime suppression patrol in the high-crime area of 3rd and Lake streets at about 11:30 p.m. when they spotted a man on his bike and attempted to do a traffic stop.Authorities said the suspect did not stop and pulled out a handgun. It was then that an officer-involved shooting occurred.The suspect ran off but was quickly apprehended on 3rd Street. He was not struck by gunfire but was taken to a nearby hospital due to complaints of pain.No officers were injured in the incident. A handgun was recovered at the scene."Fortunately, the officers were wearing body-worn video, so the details of what led up to the investigation will also be reviewed," said LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez.An investigation was ongoing.