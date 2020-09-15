Armed carjacking suspect in custody after massive search in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- An armed carjacking suspect is in custody after a massive search of the Lynwood area, officials said Tuesday night.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says there is no indication that the suspect in custody was linked to the shooting of two deputies in Compton Saturday.The suspect in custody was identified as Deonte Murray, 36, who has no known address but frequents the Lynwood area."At this time there is no information that would lead us to believe that he is involved in the shooting of our deputies," a department official said.The arrest came after a massive response to the 3100 block of Carlin Avenue and evacuation of the area.The Special Enforcement Bureau was on scene along with the bomb squad and sheriff's helicopters flying overhead.Officials say Murray was involved in a carjacking on Sept. 1, in which a 51-year-old man was shot in the leg with a high-powered rifle.Gang investigators had identified Murray as the suspect and then found him in a Toyota on Tuesday. He ran off into a nearby building. Deputies eventually found him with help from a K-9 unit in a trash bin behind the building.The huge response to the neighborhood they said was the result of the likelihood that the suspect was armed with the same high-powered rifle.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.