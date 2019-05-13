Armed ex-felon injured in Fontana officer-involved shooting

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fontana police were investigating an officer-involved shooting that wounded an armed suspect overnight.

The incident happened on Jurupa Avenue near Cypress Avenue just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say it started with a traffic stop of a vehicle with four males inside. While an officer was speaking with the driver, the suspect - identified as 29-year-old Devon King - ran away while armed with a semi-automatic handgun, according to authorities.

During the chase, King was shot. Additional details on the shooting were not released.

King was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his legs. He was arrested for ex-felon in possession of a handgun, parole violation and additional charges are possible.

Jurupa Avenue was temporarily shut down between Cypress and Juniper avenues while detectives from San Bernardino County Sheriff's and Fontana police investigated.

Those who planned on attending St. Mary's Catholic Church for Sunday Mass were asked to park at the church overflow parking on Cypress, just north of Jurupa.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department has taken over the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fontanaofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News