Armed ex-felon injured in Fontana officer-involved shooting

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fontana police were investigating an officer-involved shooting that wounded an armed suspect overnight.The incident happened on Jurupa Avenue near Cypress Avenue just after 11 p.m. Saturday.Police say it started with a traffic stop of a vehicle with four males inside. While an officer was speaking with the driver, the suspect - identified as 29-year-old Devon King - ran away while armed with a semi-automatic handgun, according to authorities.During the chase, King was shot. Additional details on the shooting were not released.King was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his legs. He was arrested for ex-felon in possession of a handgun, parole violation and additional charges are possible.Jurupa Avenue was temporarily shut down between Cypress and Juniper avenues while detectives from San Bernardino County Sheriff's and Fontana police investigated.Those who planned on attending St. Mary's Catholic Church for Sunday Mass were asked to park at the church overflow parking on Cypress, just north of Jurupa.The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department has taken over the investigation.