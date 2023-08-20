A man suspected of being involved in the robberies of six taco vendors in less than a two-hour span has been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday.

At least 1 arrest made in series of taco stand robberies across LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man suspected of being involved in the robberies of six taco vendors in less than a two-hour span has been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday.

Stayshawn Stephens was identified as one of the male suspects involved in the crime spree and was arrested Thursday on suspicion of robbery, police said. Stephens is being held on $1.3 million bail.

According to police, there were two to four suspects involved in the crimes, described only as men in their mid-20s to early 30s who wore dark clothing.

"During each incident, the suspects approached the victims, displayed a handgun, demanded money and made their escape in a white sedan,'' police said.

The robberies occurred between 9:40 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hollywood, the Westlake district, Echo Park and downtown Los Angeles, according to the LAPD.

The robberies occurred:

in the 5900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard and the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood

in the 300 block of South Bixel Street and the 600 block of South Union Avenue in the Westlake district

in the 1500 block of North Alvarado Street in Echo Park

in the 900 block of South Broadway in downtown Los Angeles

It was not known if the suspects were involved in other recent similar crimes.

Anyone with information on the robberies was urged to call the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division at 213-486-6833 or 213-486-6840. Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS; or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.