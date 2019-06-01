Ontario: Armed woman, dog die after officer-involved shooting

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- An armed woman and a dog are dead following an officer-involved shooting in an Ontario neighborhood Thursday, police said.Ontario police said they responded to reports of a woman with a gun threatening to kill herself in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of Maple Street shortly after 2 p.m.The woman was holding a machete and a handgun, police said. A male family member at the residence attempted to disarm the woman but was unsuccessful. Officers arrived and saw the male and female struggling over the firearm. Fearing the female could harm the man, officers and a police K-9 entered the backyard, police said.Once inside the backyard, a large dog at the location attacked the police K-9, and officers were forced to shoot the dog, authorities said.Officers found the woman armed with a handgun and metal pipe. She advanced toward the officers and refused to put down her weapons, police said. She continued to walk toward the officers with the gun in her hand, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.The Ontario Fire Department responded within two minutes and provided medical treatment to the woman, police said. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.The woman's identity will be withheld until the coroner provides proper notification.A handgun, machete, and metal pipe were recovered at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident, police said.The K-9 was treated for injuries and will be OK.