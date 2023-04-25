Armenian American Museum in Glendale making major progress in construction

There's been some major progress in the construction of the Armenian American Museum in Glendale, giving residents in the predominantly Armenian community something exciting to look forward to.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- There's been some major progress in the construction of the Armenian American Museum in Glendale, giving residents in the predominantly Armenian community something exciting to look forward to.

The museum and cultural center celebrated the completion of the first phase of construction - which includes the museum's parking garage and building foundation - in November 2022.

Executive Director Shant Sahakian gave Eyewitness News a tour of the latest construction developments on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Renderings show a breathtaking view of the finished project.

"The museum connects to all of the wide range of public programming that's going to be offered through the museum, including a demonstration kitchen, an auditorium, a learning center and a wide diversity and array of exhibitions for the entire community to enjoy," said Sahakian.

The museum will feature various aspects of Armenian history, including the Armenian Genocide.

"The Armenian Genocide is central to the Armenian American experience and so it will definitely be a place where you will be able to come and learn about the Armenian Genocide," said Sahakian. "But it's also important for us as an institution to recognize that the Armenian story is much broader and much richer than just that part of our story."

The two-level 50,820-square-foot museum superstructure has a budget of $35 million, according to the museum's website.

It will be close to major downtown Glendale attractions including The Americana at Brand, Museum of Neon Art (MONA), and Downtown Central Library.

The museum is slated to open in 2025. For a full timeline, click here.