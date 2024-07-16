Corpse flower season: Stinky plant to bloom soon at the Huntington Library

SAN MARINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The corpse flower, also known as the "world's largest flower," will soon be bloom at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino.

The rare plant, which is scientifically referred to as Amorphophallus titanum, blooms for only 24 hours every two to three years.

Native to the equatorial rainforests of Sumatra, Indonesia, the flower can grow more than 12 feet tall.

The tropical plant gets its name from a powerful rotten meat-like stench it emits when blooming to attract nighttime pollinators, according to The Huntington's website.

For the first time, both the flowering and fruiting stages of the plant will be on display.

This year's bloom is predicted to occur within two weeks. The Huntington's website says the flower has already grown 30 inches between July 10 and 15.

The flower will be on display for a limited time.

The botanical gardens are open Wednesday through Monday, closed on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., says The Huntington's website. Reservations are required on weekends and Fridays and recommended on weekdays. Adult tickets are $29 with discounts for children, students, military and seniors. Members can see the flower for free.