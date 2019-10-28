North Hollywood shooting involved Armenian gang allegedly extorting grocery store owner, LAPD says

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shootout at a North Hollywood shopping center is believed to be connected to an Armenian gang accused of extorting a business owner, police say.Los Angeles police officers responded to reports of shots fired near the Royal Fresh Market at 12811 Sherman Way around 8:10 a.m. Monday morning.The owner noticed a group tagging the side of the building with an explicit message reportedly demanding payment, LAPD Sgt. Frank Preciado said. At some point, a shootout between the owner, who was armed, and at least one gunman ensued.One suspect was taken into custody, and police were still looking for three others. The suspect vehicle was only described as a light-colored Audi.The extortion, which police say involves hundreds of thousands of dollars, has been ongoing for at least a couple of weeks.AIR7 HD was over the scene, where a heavy police presence had responded and blocked off the area of the parking lot in front of the store. Sherman Way was closed between Coldwater Canyon and Whitsett avenues.A rifle may have been used in the shooting, police say.Additional information about the shooting, including the wounded suspect's condition, was not immediately available.