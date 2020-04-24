Society

Armenian Genocide commemorated with online humanitarian effort, donation of over 3M meals

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide moves online with a humanitarian fundraiser to support Feeding America.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Each year on April 24, thousands of Armenian Americans march the streets of Hollywood for the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 105th anniversary moves online with a humanitarian fundraiser to support Feeding America.

"Initially, we called 1.5 million meals in memory of 1.5 million souls," said Mihran Toumajan of the Armenian Assembly of America.

Armenian Americans remember the loss of up to 1.5 million Armenians beginning in 1915 in a campaign blamed on the Ottoman Turkish government.

Turkey has long denied the killings were deliberate.

Last year, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution formally recognizing the Armenian genocide.

"My grandfather was saved by the Near East Relief Foundation, which was an American charitable organization that saved over 300,000 orphans from the Ottoman Empire," said Krikor Moloyan of the Armenian Council of America.

"The outpouring of support from Americans from throughout the country was just incredible at the time," said Toumajan.

In light of the current crisis, with so many Americans struggling, organizers say helping Feeding America seemed fitting.

"We've surpassed three million meals, and we just want to say a big thank you," Moloyan said.

A candlelight vigil at 7:15 p.m. Friday will be virtual.

Organizers are asking people who wish to take a photo and post to social media to remember those lost.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countycoronavirusdonationscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 797
SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend
Trumps speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Gary Sinise Foundation donates face shields to LAFD
Dolphins glow as they swim in bioluminescent waves in OC - VIDEO
SoCal nonprofits find new ways to fundraise amid coronavirus
Nonprofit offers no-interest loans for SoCal small businesses
Show More
2 NorCal men re-arrested after early release from jail due to COVID-19
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
Maxine Waters says sister dying from COVID-19
COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death in LA County
LA Dodgers surprise Watts shoppers with free groceries
More TOP STORIES News