SoCal Army veteran teaches kids and teens to play golf at school and parks

Luis Batson is instilling his passion for golf into kids. He hopes to show them focus and discipline through the sport.

Luis Batson, a Southern California Army veteran, is turning his passion for golf into a way to teach kids the sport at an affordable price.

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- First and second graders are lining up at Monte Vista Elementary School in West Covina to practice their golf swing multiple times a week.

Their coach is Luis Batson, who retired from the U.S. Army in 1995. During his time served, he volunteered to do sports.

Batson now has his own golf program called "Help Youth Through Golf," where he teaches kids at different schools how to play.

He said he wants to make golf accessible and affordable so on weekend, he requires only a $10 registration fee.

The inspiration behind the program came from his mother when he told her he was leaving the Army.

"She said, 'Luis, you've been in sports even in the Army, what are you going to do now to stay fit?' I said, 'Mom I don't know,' 'Why don't you do golf?' and I said, 'No that's for old folk,'" he said.

Batson said his mom forced him to get golf equipment from a thrift store.

His brother Danilo Batson said that is when everything fell in place.

"It became his passion. He taught himself the game and now he wants to teach it to everyone he can," he said.

Monte Vista Elementary School Principal Damian Kessler said the goal is to try to teach kids not be afraid to try new things at a young age.

The golf program started a year ago at the school.

"We want kids to be active, to participate in sports but to also learn the discipline, to learn about patience teamwork," he said.

If you're interested in checking out the golf program or signing up for lessons on the weekend, you can visit Help Youth Through Golf's website.

