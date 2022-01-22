Pictures show aftermath of Brentwood crash involving Arnold Schwarzenegger

Photos provided to ABC7 by TMZ capture a red Toyota Prius wedged underneath Schwarzenegger's black GMC Yukon SUV.
The collision involving the former California governor and actor happened Friday around 4:35 p.m. in Brentwood on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.
A woman who was in the Prius was transported to a local hospital "with an abrasion to her head." No other injuries were reported.
The pictures show Schwarzenegger at the scene after the crash, and he appears to be unharmed.
"Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision. All parties remained at scene," LAPD said in a statement.
No further details were released.