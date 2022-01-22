Pictures show aftermath of Brentwood crash involving Arnold Schwarzenegger

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pictures show aftermath of crash involving Arnold Schwarzenegger

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Pictures from the scene of a four-car crash involving Arnold Schwarzenegger show multiple cars with severe damage.

Photos provided to ABC7 by TMZ capture a red Toyota Prius wedged underneath Schwarzenegger's black GMC Yukon SUV.

The collision involving the former California governor and actor happened Friday around 4:35 p.m. in Brentwood on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

A woman who was in the Prius was transported to a local hospital "with an abrasion to her head." No other injuries were reported.

EMBED More News Videos

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood Friday afternoon that left one person with minor injuries, police said.



The pictures show Schwarzenegger at the scene after the crash, and he appears to be unharmed.

"Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision. All parties remained at scene," LAPD said in a statement.

No further details were released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brentwoodlos angelescar crasharnold schwarzenegger
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Exclusive interview: VP Harris discusses immigration, voting rights
Suspect charged with murder of Brianna Kupfer, LA County DA announces
Video: Thieves take bags full of goods from South Gate Ulta store
3 Canadians shot, 1 fatally, at ​resort near Mexico's Playa del Carmen
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in Brentwood
Report details widespread racial disparities in home appraisals
Silicon Valley helping LAUSD test thousands of students for COVID-19
Show More
Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death in notebook: FBI
Disney California Adventure celebrates Lunar New Year with Mulan, Raya
Kobe Bryant's widow discloses witness list for trial over crash photos
Jewish synagogues enrolling in security training after hostage taking
Boy, 14, dies after being shot in head in Pasadena; suspect arrested
More TOP STORIES News