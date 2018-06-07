Arrest made in hit-run death of bicyclist in South LA

EMBED </>More Videos

The mother and girlfriend of Fredrick Frasier Jr. talk about the arrest of a suspect in his hit-and-run death. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police have arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a 22-year old bicyclist in South Los Angeles.

Fredrick Frasier Jr. was riding his bicycle eastbound in the area of Manchester and Normandie avenues on the afternoon of April 10 when he was struck by a speeding white Porsche Cayenne.

The driver fled the scene and Frasier was later pronounced dead.

Police issued a $50,000 reward for the driver.

Tips from the public led them to a Cayenne in the Moreno Valley area that had been painted black. Police say Mariah Banks has turned herself in and admitted to being the driver.

Frasier's girlfriend, who is seven months pregnant, and his mother say they are grateful for the identification and arrest of the suspect. But it still provides little consolation.

"No, it doesn't help," said his girlfriend, Troyona Adolphus. "It does help that somebody is in custody, but it doesn't help the way I feel toward the situation."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidentarrestSouth Los AngelesLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News