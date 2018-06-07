Arrest made in hit-run death of bicyclist in South LA

Police have arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a 22-year old bicyclist in South Los Angeles.Fredrick Frasier Jr. was riding his bicycle eastbound in the area of Manchester and Normandie avenues on the afternoon of April 10 when he was struck by a speeding white Porsche Cayenne.The driver fled the scene and Frasier was later pronounced dead.Police issued a $50,000 reward for the driver.Tips from the public led them to a Cayenne in the Moreno Valley area that had been painted black. Police say Mariah Banks has turned herself in and admitted to being the driver.Frasier's girlfriend, who is seven months pregnant, and his mother say they are grateful for the identification and arrest of the suspect. But it still provides little consolation."No, it doesn't help," said his girlfriend, Troyona Adolphus. "It does help that somebody is in custody, but it doesn't help the way I feel toward the situation."