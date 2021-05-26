Authorities arrest man believed to be responsible in string of BB gun shootings on 91 Freeway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10689958" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three more vehicles were struck by BBs or pellets in separate incidents on the 91 Freeway, prolonging a disturbing and dangerous trend that has plagued Southern California freeways recently.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man believed to be responsible for a recent string of BB gun shootings on the 91 Freeway.The suspect was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a traffic stop near the 91 Freeway and Tyler Street, near the Galleria at Tyler shopping mall, according to the Riverside Police Department. He was identified by authorities as Jesse Leal Rodriguez, a 34-year-old resident of Anaheim.Rodriguez was arrested for his alleged involvement in recent shootings on the 91 Freeway."We've confirmed this is a suspect we've been looking for in the string of incidents that occurred just yesterday over on State Route 91 near Tyler Street," California Highway Patrol Officer Ramon Duran said.A spokesperson for the agency told ABC7 that the traffic stop was conducted based on information that the CHP had broadcasted about a new shooting that may have occurred Tuesday along the freeway in Riverside.News video from the scene showed investigators examining a red Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV with no visible license plates. Police said it matched the description released by the CHP.Rodriguez was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $750,000 bail, according to the CHP."Further investigation is actively being conducted to confirm if this individual is the suspect associated with the recent series of BB gun incidents that have been occurring in Riverside, Orange, and Los Angeles counties the last two months," CHP said in a news release.The arrest comes after at least three other similar shootings were reported on Tuesday.One was reported in Anaheim shortly after 6 p.m. on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. Investigators found a BB or pellet lodged in a driver's-side window on the victim's vehicle. No injuries were reported.Other shootings were reported on the 91 Tuesday morning, and on the 15 Freeway near Hidden Valley Parkway.No new shootings were reported as of Wednesday morning, according to the Highway Patrol.In total, more than 100 pellet gun shootings have been reported along the 91 Freeway over the past month, stretching from Riverside into L.A. County. No serious injuries have occurred during the string of incidents.CHP has repeatedly said that BB gun shootings do happen along Southern California freeways - although 100-plus incidents in the span of a month is unusual.