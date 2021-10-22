localish

Taylor Backes glass studio is home to countless unique pieces of art

Taylor Backes glass studio is home to countless unique pieces of art

BOYERTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Taylor Backes glass studio has been a hidden gem in Boyertown for 35 years.

They create some very unique pieces. What sets them apart from any other glass studio, is the techniques they practice.


They are constantly trying new things and attempting the most unthinkable projects others would not even try, like pouring glass molds.

Their works of art belong to collections all around the world, one even in the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

A few years ago, they also had the honor of making a glass football for the National Liberty Museum, which was signed by all of the Eagles players and sold off to benefit charity.


They offer hands on classes to anyone who wants to learn to blow glass.

The instructor will walk you through the process followed by them coaching you through blowing a piece of your own.

