Community & Events

Artist spray paints words of encouragement for the unhoused in Arts District

A Los Feliz muralist teamed up with LA Mission to bring words of awareness and encouragement to those experiencing homelessness.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Artist paints words of encouragement for the unhoused

ARTS DISTRICT (KABC) -- Every week, artist Brian Ormond brings his spray paint to the Arts District.

He updates the same wall but with different words, and always focuses on the homelessness crisis.

"There's a lot of people on the streets that have lost their homes, their mortgages, their rents, they can't keep up the last few jobs and suddenly they're homeless. It can happen to anybody," said Ormond.

Ormand's words are meant to bring awareness to the crisis, with Skid Row just a few blocks away.

But in doing so, he also wanted them to mean something to those struggling on the street.

"We need to support them. And they all need shelter, so many people living on the streets," he said.

The wall was donated by the landlord to Ormand to continue to update the mural.

And then last summer Ormand teamed up with the LA Mission Arts Council to spread awareness.

Watch the video above for the full story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsarts districtlos angeles countyartpaintcommunity journalisthomelessin the community
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
More TOP STORIES News