Armenian relief groups seeking public help as thousands of refugees flee Artsakh

Thousands of Armenians are fleeing the Artsakh enclave amid the Azerbaijan blockade and bombing.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The humanitarian crisis at the Armenian border with Azerbaijan is growing by the hour. Ten of thousands of refugees are fleeing the Armenian enclave of Artsakh.

Representatives of the Armenian National Committee of America are closely monitoring the situation.

Nearly 100,000 people have flooded into a small town just inside the Armenian border, and the country itself is struggling to help the families streaming in. ANCA says more help is desperately needed.

"It's a very small village, and now they just have an influx of almost 85,000 people," said Arek Santikian with ANCA. "It's a huge humanitarian crisis."

"You're talking about people who left bunched with other family members into a small car and they really just have the clothes on their back, maybe a bag of some essentials. And a lot of kids."

ANCA says help from the United States only provides about $95 a person, for families who have lost everything.

Anyone who wants to help can donate here through the Armenian Relief Society.

Why renewed fighting in Artsakh region may herald new war with Armenia