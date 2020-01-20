celebrity babies

Ashley Graham, Justin Ervin welcome baby boy: 'Our lives changed for the better'

By Danny Clemens
Ashley Graham is a mom!

The supermodel announced the birth of her son with filmmaker Justin Ervin Monday, writing on her Instagram story that their child was born on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 18.

"At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, our lives changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time," she said in part. Graham did not reveal the child's name or post a photo of the newborn.

Graham and Ervin announed their pregnancy on Aug. 14, 2019, their ninth wedding anniversary.



Graham discussed her prengancy in this month's issue of Vogue, telling the magazine that she was due on Jan. 11, making the child "a Capricorn-just like his dad."

"I don't know anything about boys, so I'm so excited," she told Vogue.

Added Ervin: "She owed me a boy. What with all of this wonderful, divine, feminine energy she has around her 24/7, I want a little sidekick."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrity birthsparentingentertainmentcelebrity babiesfamily
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY BABIES
Elon Musk, Grimes welcome baby boy
Anderson Cooper is now a father to a baby boy
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome baby daughter
Father's Day: Sweet celebrity dad quotes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News