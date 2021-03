EMBED >More News Videos A hate crime investigation is underway after a suspect in Diamond Bar drove past several people walking on a crosswalk during a rally condemning violence against Asian Americans.

SAN FRANCISCO (KABC) -- A 76-year-old woman who fought back last week during an attack on a street in San Francisco will donate the hundreds of thousands of dollars that have been raised for her, according to her family.Nearly $1 million dollars has been generated after her family started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for her medical bills.Now, the funds will go toward combating anti-Asian racism.The incident happened a week ago, when a man punched her in the face.She picked up a wooden board and hit him, sending him to the hospital.