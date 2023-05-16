In celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Eyewitness News learned more about a NASA trailblazer and Southern California native Jonny Kim.

Trailblazing astronaut and SoCal native Jonny Kim speaks on the importance of being AAPI role model

In celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Eyewitness News learned more about NASA trailblazer and Southern California native Jonny Kim.

Kim, a child of Korean-American immigrants, grew up in Santa Monica and graduated from high school there. Now, he's part of the Artemis Team and could become the first Korean-American on the moon.

Kim told "Good Morning America" he hopes his accomplishments will inspire others.

"I can be that person, for that young boy, that young girl, who says, 'Wow, I relate to that. I think I can do that. If he can do it, maybe I can,'" Kim said. "And when you get an entire generation of kids who think like that, you unlock a potential that will make them be the very best version of themselves. And when everyone is the best version of themself, we all win."

Kim graduated from Harvard Medical School and went on to work as a resident physician.

He also became a Navy SEAL.