Free self-defense class hopes to teach elderly Asian Americans how to stand up against attacks

Hate crimes against Asian Americans have surged since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
To combat the rise in violence, local residents are arming themselves -- not with weapons, but with knowledge.
Many of those in attendance said they have never learned how to defend themselves until now.
Tony Dang, founder of Seniors Fight Back, said he was heartbroken after learning about the attacks against Asian Americans happening throughout the nation.
"We all have grandparents, and a lot of them are independent still. They take the bus, and they go to the store," Dang said. "It could have easily been my grandparents."
He says the group will be hosting more free self-defense classes in the future.