Meet Dr. Donovan: The SoCal chiropractor who's changed the lives of countless patients

"I really just want to connect with everybody and educate everybody about health to make an impact," he said.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A chiropractor in Burbank who's become a social media sensation is changing the lives of his patients, and he hopes his entertaining yet educational content will continue to help people all across the world.

Smolich, who goes by Dr. Donovan, is of Filipino descent and first discovered chiropractic through breakdancing. According to his website, he suffered a spine injury when he was 13 while he was breakdancing.

A chiropractor performed a spinal adjustment and in seconds - no more pain. That was the moment he knew he wanted to become chiropractor.

Now, in the age of social media, his work is seen all over the world.

"I like entertainment myself, so I kind of make the videos entertaining with your reactions," he told Eyewitness News in a recent interview.

With more than 350,000 followers on Instagram and 100,000 on YouTube, his videos of patients' pure and natural reactions of relief consistently go viral.

"It gives you more opportunity to work on people that have a lot of different issues and they don't get the answers because no one educates anyone that much anymore," said Dr. Donovan. "So it helps me reach people, and it blows my mind that people around the world want to see me."

It's true! People are known to fly all the way to Burbank to see him.

Not just cracks and laughs

Dr. Donovan has had patients who have tested his extensive research abroad so that no matter what situation they may be in, he's always prepared to help.

Take Kelly Horton for example. Thirteen years ago, Horton had a cancerous tumor and bone removed from her right cheek.

"I looked like I had had a stroke," she said. "My whole face was kind of twisted."

Horton thought she would never be able to open her mouth again. Not being able to eat, no one would see or help her. She also wasn't able to get dental work or plastic surgery treatments.

Then came Dr. Donovan.

"When she came to me, I already knew what she needed, and it wasn't going to be too invasive at all," he said. "I knew it would give her a huge benefit."

"When I came in here, I had this huge pressure on my head that I'd had for 13 years," said Horton. "Well that first adjustment fixed that, 100%, and it has never come back."

A facial adjustment followed by several follow-up treatments, Horton is now living a much normal life.

"I mean it's totally life-changing," she said. "I had real low expectations when I came in here. He has so far exceeded them."

So how does Donovan feel about being able to change someone's life?

"It feels really good," he said with a huge smile. "Like, I have to get used to it. They tell me all these things that changed their life like, wow, I need to contain myself."

To learn more about Dr. Donovan and his Full Function Specialty Chiropractic Clinic, click here.