A Southern California native is set to pilot a group of astronauts this weekend in an important and historic launch to the International Space Station on a SpaceX rocket.

NASA astronauts have just wrapped up another spacewalkat the International Space Station.Astronauts Michael Hopkins and Pomona native Victor Glover were working on cable and antenna riggings for the science payloads platform outside the station.Glover is the first Black astronaut to spend an extended period of time aboard the space station.This was his very first spacewalk and Hopkins' third.