9-year-old trampled at Astroworld dies from his injuries, family says

HOUSTON, Texas -- The 9-year-old who was on life support for days after he was injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival has died, according to his family.Ezra Blount passed away Sunday, his family told our sister station in Houston, ABC13.The family's attorney, Ben Crump, said in a written statement Sunday evening:Last week, Ezra's father, Treston Blount, spoke exclusively with ABC13 and said his son is a young Travis Scott fan."He was so stoked. He was ready to go," Treston recalled.Treston held Ezra high on his shoulders as the countdown began to Scott's performance at NRG Park on Nov. 5. The pair stayed toward the back of the crowd because Treston said he thought it would be calmer. But as soon as Travis Scott took the stage, he said that's when people started pushing.Treston lost consciousness and Ezra fell to the ground. At the mercy of concertgoers, the 9-year-old was trampled.When Treston regained consciousness, he could not find his son anywhere. He rushed to on-site medic tents, as well as several hospitals. After filing a police report, he later received a message from an officer that included a picture of Ezra.When he got to the hospital, Treston learned Ezra's major organs had been damaged, his brain was swollen, and he was on life support.The death toll from the concert is now 10. Eight of those victims were pronounced dead the night of the concert.The ninth victim, Bharti Shahani died on Wednesday of last week.