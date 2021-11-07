Astroworld victims: What we know about 8 killed during Travis Scott performance

About 50,000 people were at the first night of this weekend's sold-out Astroworld music festival at NRG Stadium when, around 9:30 p.m. local time, "the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage" during a set by headliner Travis Scott, Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena told reporters Friday.
Those who died ranged in age from 14 to 27. One was 14, another 16, two were 21, two were 23 and one was 27, the mayor said. One has yet to be identified.
The cause of death of the eight individuals won't be known until the medical examiner completes the investigation, Pena said.
Here is what we know about the victims:
Danish Baig, 27
Danish Baig, 27, was killed during the Astroworld crowd crush while trying to save his fiance, his brother Basil Baig said in a statement to ABC News.
Baig fell during the chaos and was trampled while trying to protect his fiance Olivia Swingle, Basil Baig said.
"He was [an] innocent young soul who would always put others before him. He was a hard-working man who loved his family and took care of us. He was there in a heartbeat for anything. He always had a solution to everything," his statement read.
Basil Baig said the family plan to hire an attorney and have not heard from Travis Scott nor event organizers.
"Travis Scott and his team and everyone associated in the event should and WILL BE HELD RESPONSIBLE. He [didn't] stop the show even with people chanting and to stop the show. He allowed it. This was a blood bath and all of it is on his hands," the statement read.
Franco Patino, 21
Administrators at the University of Dayton in Ohio confirmed one of the 21-year-old victims was Franco Patino. He was majoring in mechanical engineering technology with a minor in human movement biomechanics.
The senior from Naperville, Illinois, was actively involved in campus life, according to a statement from the University of Dayton. He was member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and his school's Engineers in Technical Humanitarian Opportunities of Service Learning.
He was working in an engineering co-op program in Mason, Ohio.
Brianna Rodriguez, 16
A family member confirmed the 16-year-old was Brianna Rodriguez. Her aunt said she was a junior at Heights High School and had a passion for dancing.
"Gone from our sites, but never from our hearts. It is with profound sadness we lay to rest our beloved Brianna Rodriguez. She was a beautiful vibrant 16-year-old high school junior ... now she's dancing her way to heaven's pearly gates," a GoFundMe page for her funeral expenses read.
John Hilgert
John Hilgert -- a ninth grade student at Memorial High School in Hedwig Village, Texas -- died during the incident, according to a letter school administrators sent Saturday to parents.
"Our hearts go out to the student's family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial," MHS Principal Lisa Weir wrote. "This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today."
Counselors will be made available to students next week to offer support as they process the loss of their classmate, Weir said.
Green ribbons were found wrapped around the building on Saturday.
1 has yet to be identified
Authorities are looking for help identifying one of the eight victims who died during the Astroworld tragedy.
The man, believed to be in his early 20s, had short black or dark brown wavy hair, a slight mustache with a noticeable goatee, and was wearing size 11 white Nike sneakers. He was 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighed 498 pounds.
His body was recovered from Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center, where he was brought after Friday's incident.
Those injured
Twenty-five people, including one as young as 10, were transported to the hospital, authorities said. Eleven people were transported in cardiac arrest, Pena added.
As of Saturday afternoon, 13 people were still hospitalized, including five under the age of 18, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told reporters during a briefing.
ABC News contributed to this report.