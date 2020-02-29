At least two injured on cruise ship at Port of LA: Fire officials

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- At least two people were injured on a cruise ship docked at Port of Los Angeles on Friday, fire officials said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, four people needed treatment, including the two injured on board a Princess Cruises ship.

No additional information was immediately available.

