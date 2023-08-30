Philadelphia artist uses portraits to get closer to loved ones, friends

Athena Astraea Scott paints portraits to dig deeper into the soul of her subjects. Her work is on display at Philadelphia's Cherry Street Pier full-time.

PHILADELPHIA -- Athena Astraea Scott is obsessed with eyes. As a fine artist in Philadelphia specializing in portraiture, she knows full well how important eyes are to getting to know the subject she's painting.

"I love the eyes when painting," she says. "I feel like they get right through to who you really are by staring into your eyes. That helps me get to that emotion or that feeling."

Her amazing body of work is on display at Philadelphia's Cherry Street Pier full-time. She's been an artist-in-residence there since 2020, and the experience of interacting and getting to know other artists on-site is inspiring to her.

"Sometimes I'm surprised when people come in because you never know what piece will appeal to them. They may reflect on a moment they had that reminds them of. If I can figure out a way to express that emotion from that person, it makes that viewer connect," says Scott.

Her technical style is constantly evolving. But she's always looking for ways to really understand the subject.

"Sometimes we get caught up in the surface of people: what are they wearing, what do they look like, their hairstyle... I really want to get down to who people are, get past that surface stuff," she said.

Her personal favorite pieces she's painted are telling a close story, family, friends, and loved ones.

"That's a way for me to understand people and maybe they feel the same way. That's what I want anyone viewing my art to know," said Scott.

You can visit Athena Astraea Scott on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/athena_astraea.