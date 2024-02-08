Atmospheric river storms amplify asthma and allergy challenges. Here's how

If you're an asthma and allergy sufferer and you think storms can stifle your sniffles, doctors say atmospheric river storms can still lead to runny noses.

Experts have discussed the connection between wet weather and wheezing.

Heavy storms can wash away allergens, but raindrops can also rupture grass pollen grains into finer particles. So when the wind whips it into the air, doctors say it can create a perfect storm for those with asthma and allergies.

"It's able to penetrate all the way deep into the lung and cause exacerbation of asthma," said Dr. Jacob Offenberger, a board certified allergist in the San Fernando Valley, adding that anxiety during extreme weather can also trigger respiratory attacks. He says many people are confusing the aftermath of COVID, flu and RSV infections for allergies because they're dealing with a post viral cough.

"It's a situation that can last up to three to six weeks," he said.

Ask your doctor to test for viruses. If it is allergies, don't stop taking your regular preventive medications. But, if none of that is helping ...

"You should contact your physician or urgent care because you don't want the asthma attack to get worse without a proper treatment," Offenberger said.

More than 100 million Americans have allergies. Traditional ways to treat it include antihistamines and dietary changes. But now, researchers have discovered a new approach that could someday eliminate them.

Turning on your heater after it hasn't been used for a long while could be kicking up the dust in your air ducts. Or the cause of your symptoms could be dust mites which thrive in humidity.

"So people with an allergy to dust mites are going to suffer much more during the rainy season," he said.

Offenberger said leaks in your home will increase indoor mold allergens. One of the many irritants people need to prepare for following wild wet weather.

"We know for sure that this rain is going to give us a very strong pollen season coming soon," he said.

Even in the rain, doctors say, keep your rescue inhaler with you at all times.

As always, talk to your doctor about the best action plan for you.