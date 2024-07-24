USC study explores at-home atezolizumab treatment for non-small cell lung cancer patients

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For many cancer patients, undergoing treatment means numerous trips to a hospital or clinic for several weeks. Each session could take hours. Now, in a first-of-its-kind study, USC researchers are treating patients in the comfort of their own home with a single shot therapy. Could this be the future of cancer care?

Besides dealing with lung cancer, 61-year-old Thomas Ogden also suffers from vision loss. Being able to get cancer treatment at home is quite a relief.

"It made it easier, because I can't drive," he said.

Ogden is taking part in a USC study to test if lung cancer patients can have the same favorable outcomes receiving immunotherapy at home.

"Cancer drugs have become so much safer and so much easier to deliver, that we're starting to look at ways of delivering the medicine in a way that's easier for patients," said lung cancer specialist Dr. Jorge Nieva with Keck Medicine of USC.

Researchers are specifically studying the drug atezolizumab for non-small cell lung cancer.

"It can now be given as a subcutaneous injection under the skin, which is a heck of a lot easier for people. You don't have to go digging around looking for veins," Nieva said.

A nurse visits Ogden every three weeks.

At-home treatment saves patients time and energy, and helps with those like Ogden, who have transportation or access challenges. Plus, many feel more relaxed in their own homes.

"There's something about being in a comfortable home environment that makes things easier for people," said Nieva.

Nieva and his team can monitor vital signs, patient activity and other markers of health remotely.

"Temperature, my weight, heartbeat, all of those things I have to send in every day," said Ogden.

"All that makes the telemedicine visit all that much more useful," Nieva said.

If successful, the findings of this study will open the door for more types of at-home treatments.

"I think it's gonna be the future of cancer care for the right patients in the right environments," he said.

Ogden calls the visits life-saving house calls.

"No problems at all. Everything seems to be going alright," said Ogden.

Those who are interested in participating in the trial may contact Sandy Tran at (323) 865-3935 or sandy.tran@med.usc.edu.