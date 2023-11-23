US warship shoots down attack drones over the Red Sea

A U.S. Navy ship shot down several attack drones over the Red Sea Thursday morning that were launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

A U.S. warship shot down "multiple one-way attack drones" launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen on Thursday morning local time, according to the United States Central Command.

In a statement, CENTCOM said the USS Thomas Hudner shot the drones down while it was on patrol in the Red Sea, adding that there had been no damage to the ship or injuries sustained by the crew.

Tensions have increased in the Red Sea region since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claiming to have fired ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel.

On Sunday, the Galaxy Leader cargo ship was hijacked by the Houthis in the Red Sea with about 25 crew members on board.

The United States demands "the immediate release" of the cargo ship and crew seized by the Houthis in the Red Sea, State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said Monday.

