2-year-old girl rescued after father kidnaps her following violent attack on mother, police say

Police say the man dragged his ex across her home, hit her multiple times, and pulled out a gun, threatening to kill her.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Bernardino man is facing kidnapping charges after he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and abducted their 2-year-old daughter, police said.

According to a tweet posted by the San Bernardino Police Department, officers received a call about a domestic violence issue early Saturday morning.

The mother of the child told officers her ex-boyfriend - 30-year-old Raymond Ornelas - broke her bedroom window and took the little girl, police said.

" [ Ornelas ] proceeded to drag her across the house by her hair, hit her multiple times, and produced a handgun while threatening to kill her," police said in a statement posted on Twitter. "He soon fled the scene with their 2-year-old daughter."

With the help of a SWAT team, police quickly found Ornelas and arrested him without incident.

The little girl wasn't injured and was returned to her mother, according to police.

Ornelas is now being held on multiple charges including burglary, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.