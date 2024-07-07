Authorities searching for 3 siblings allegedly abducted by their mother in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding three siblings who they say were abducted by their mother.

The children were last seen Saturday morning on West Florence Avenue in South L.A. Police say they were taken by their mother, Timberly White, who does not have custodial rights of the children.

The children are 14, 12 and six years old.

Their mother is said to be driving a burgundy 2024 Nissan Sentra SV with major body damage and a California license plate 9LYA880.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call police.