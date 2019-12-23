Attempted murder suspect with newborn in backseat leads police on wild chase across San Bernardino County

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A father led police on a frightening pursuit in San Bernardino County - all while his 3-week-old child was in the backseat of the car.Fontana police attempted to pull over the vehicle around 9 p.m. Sunday on Palm Avenue in San Bernardino. The suspect - wanted for attempted murder - then took off, jumping on the 215 Freeway, according to authorities.Police said during the pursuit, the man tossed a handgun out of the window that was later recovered.The chase ended over two hours later in Colton after the suspect drove to a family member's home on Bordwell Avenue and surrendered, police say.The man, who has not been identified, was taken into custody without further incident.The infant was taken out of the backseat and was unharmed, police say.The victims in the attempted murder remain hospitalized in stable but serious condition, police say.An investigation is ongoing.