Robbery suspect stabbed to death by Circle K clerk in Oxnard

EMBED <>More Videos

Robbery suspect stabbed to death by Circle K clerk

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- The suspect in a robbery attempt Thursday morning at an Oxnard convenience store died after the clerk fought to disarm the suspect, authorities said.

Holding what appeared to be a handgun, the suspect demanded the Circle K clerk turn over money. The clerk complied.

Then the suspect ordered the clerk to come from behind the counter and walk outside into the parking lot.

Fearing for his safety, the clerk produced a knife and stabbed the suspect multiple times, detectives said. The clerk disarmed the suspect, who fled the scene.

Responding officers quickly found a trail of blood leading to the suspect, who had multiple stab wounds. The suspect was taken to the hospital and later died.

The recovered gun was determined to be a replica handgun, the police said. The clerk had no severe injuries.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oxnardventura countycrimeattempted robberyrobberystabbingpolicearmed robberyguns
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect ID'd, released on bail after arrest in SoFi Stadium fight
Medical experts weigh in on Garcetti's maskless photo explanation
Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin | Watch Now
LAPD searching for suspects who attacked, robbed teen sisters
Pence: Trump is 'wrong' to say election could be overturned
Woman carjacked after crash on 15 Freeway in Temecula
UCLA's Mac Etienne arrested after appearing to spit at Arizona fans
Show More
Avenatti found guilty in fraud trial involving Stormy Daniels
Cooper Kupp explains the 'anger sharks' around the Rams teams
Workers at Santa Fe Springs desserts factory continue 3-month strike
LA minimum wage to increase from $15 to $16.04, Garcetti announces
Petition circulating to repeal LA vaccine rule for indoor spaces
More TOP STORIES News