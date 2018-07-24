BROCK TURNER

Brock Turner case: Attorney argues ex-Stanford swimmer wanted 'outercourse,' not intercourse

EMBED </>More Videos

The case of Brock Turner went to a state appellate court in San Jose, where his attorney is seeking his 2016 conviction of sexual assault be overturned on legal grounds. (KTRK)

By and David Louie
SAN JOSE, Calif. --
The case of Brock Turner went to a state appellate court Tuesday in San Jose, where his attorney is seeking his 2016 conviction of sexual assault be overturned on legal grounds.

Turner was convicted for the January 2015 assault on victim "Emily Doe" after she left a fraternity party on the Stanford campus.

While sentenced to six months and three years of probation, Turner was released from county jail after three months and returned to his home in Ohio, where he was required to register as a sex offender.

The sentence, criticized as lenient by some, led to protests and a recall election that succeeded in removing Superior Court Judge Aaron Perksy from the bench.

Turner's lawyer, Eric Multhaup, was given 15 minutes to argue why the conviction should be overturned before a panel of three state appellate judges, composed of two women and one man.

Multhaup argued that evidence against Turner was largely circumstantial. As an example, he said that Turner was fully clothed when two graduate students found Turner and Emily Doe. It was Multhaup's opinion that Turner had no intent to commit rape.

He also argued that the prosecution didn't have sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he knew Ms. Doe had passed the point of general intoxication at the time the sexual activity occurred. He said the trial court failed to instruct the jury on lesser included offenses that could have resulted in a different outcome.

Multhaup also used a term for gratification with clothes on that seemed to stump the justices -- "outercourse."

Deputy District Attorney Alisha Carlile argued in her 15-minute allotment that sufficient evidence had been presented for a jury to reach a verdict "beyond a reasonable doubt."

It's the role of the appellate court to see if any errors were made that could have impacted the outcome of the trial. It does not re-try the case or put witnesses on the stand.

Turner was a 19-year-old Stanford freshman at the time of the crime. Emily Doe was 22 -- she was not a Stanford student.

Turner did not attend the Tuesday hearing. Neither Multhaup or Ms. Carlile would answer questions or do interviews following the 30-minute court session.

Justices Adrienne Grover, Franklin Elia and Wendy Duffy will have 90 days to render a decision.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said Turner received a fair trial and was justly convicted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Brock Turnersex crimesex crimessexual assaultlegalsanta clara countystanford universitySan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BROCK TURNER
Judge Persky recalled over Brock Turner sentencing
Stanford sexual assault survivor's essay sheds new light on Brock Turner case
Brock Turner released from jail after serving half his term
Brock Turner didn't reveal drug use in letter to judge, documents show
More Brock Turner
Top Stories
Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Idyllwild; arson suspected
US, EU agree to resolve US tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
Catalina plane crash: 3 injured after small plane goes off runway
Trump's Walk of Fame star destroyed; suspect turns self in
SpaceX launches 10 more communications satellites
Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019
Tape reveals Trump discussing Playboy hush payment
Group of women steal $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings
Show More
VIDEO: Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
Taco Bell queso dip recalled over botulism concerns
In the Neighborhood: Leslie Sykes says Compton shaped who she is
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
VIDEO: Officer pins 10-year-old boy to ground during father's arrest
More News