Atwater Village recycling yard fire triggers warnings about air quality

By ABC7.com staff
ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire burned at a recycling yard in Atwater Village Friday night, sending heavy, acrid smoke into the air that was triggering warnings about air quality.

"Residents and local businesses: keep doors and windows closed and stay indoors," Los Angeles Fire Department officials warned. "Motorists: Turn off A/C or modify your settings to recirculate cabin air."

The fire was burning at a recycling yard at 4560 W. Doran St. It was first reported shortly after 5 p.m.

The fire was in the city of Los Angeles bordering Glendale. The Los Angeles Fire Department dispatched 79 firefighters with help from the Glendale Fire Department to "surround and drown" the fire using hoses and ladders.

The smoke could be seen as far away as the South Bay. Traffic on the nearby 134 and 5 freeways was slowing down as vehicles passed the scene, causing backups for miles.

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the recycling yard.
