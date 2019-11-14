Audio captures woman in South LA screaming for help in apparent kidnapping

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police is investigating after chilling audio of an apparent kidnapping in South Los Angeles was posted to social media.

The woman can be heard in the audio screaming help several times and saying, "Somebody help me please!"

Witnesses said a white four-door Prius with a broken front passenger window was seen speeding away from the Leimert Park neighborhood.

"I'm bothered and I'm rarely bothered," said witness Denise Bingham. "I'm all shook up. I'm shaken up just talking about it. Her screams I can't forget. I can't forget it."

Police said they have been aware of the audio and video of the incident and are canvassing the neighborhood looking for new leads.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD detectives.
