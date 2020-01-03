Authorities uncover alleged illegal gambling operation in Hacienda Heights

By
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Loud flash bangs, sirens and a helicopter filled the air Wednesday night in Hacienda Heights during what investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department called an illegal gambling operation they stumbled into.

From outside, the retail front appeared to be an empty space in the shopping center near the corner of Gale Avenue and S. Hacienda Boulevard, but an Eyewitness News crew saw what looked like arcade machines through a slightly cracked door Thursday morning.

According to detectives with the sheriff's department, just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night, a deputy saw a man give a woman a handgun and tried to detain the two when the woman ran into a building and locked the door.

Deputies surrounded the area and after several announcements said they convinced the woman to come out, but she wasn't alone.

Detectives said 11 other people exited the building. That's when deputies said they searched inside and discovered an illegal gambling casino.

They also said they confiscated that handgun from earlier and a sawed-off shotgun.

Deputies said they arrested everyone involved and one of the 11 in the building was cited and released. The man who was first seen giving the woman the firearm was booked for a weapons charge and possession of methamphetamine for sale.

Detective Wayne Countryman with LASD said this was an example of how an apparently small problem may be indicative of a larger issue in a community.

People working throughout the shopping center were reluctant to go on camera.

They said they didn't want any trouble, but said there has been talk of suspicious activity in that storefront especially late at night, with random people going in and out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hacienda heightslos angeles countycasinogambling
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Murrieta
After 31 years in U.S., SoCal mother makes tearful plea to avoid deportation
Uber driver saves college student's life after organ failure
New laws: LA street vendors now must buy permits
Dry winter in SoCal could bring early wildfire conditions
December storms gave California a promising snowpack
Pentagon says US airstrike killed powerful Iranian general
Show More
LA seeing alarming increase in murder rate
Postal carrier robbed in Inglewood
Intermittent fasting: Experts offer dos and don'ts
FDA bans flavored e-cigs popular with teens
Vinyl albums are hot sellers again
More TOP STORIES News