Authorities turn to public in helping identify suspect in fatal Lancaster hit-and-run

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run suspect responsible for killing a pedestrian in Lancaster earlier this month. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department/YouTube)

ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run suspect responsible for killing a pedestrian in Lancaster earlier this month.

The victim, Rodney Tyrone Richard, was standing in the street when he was struck by a white pickup truck at approximately 2 a.m. on August 4, according to investigators.

The Lancaster sheriff's station describe the suspect vehicle as a full-size white truck, late model Chevrolet or GMC. Video from several different security cameras at the intersection of Lancaster Boulevard and Elm Avenue show the suspect vehicle.

Authorities said the vehicle was driving faster than the 15 mph speed limit, and the driver stopped when the victim was struck before fleeing the scene toward Sierra Highway.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Detective Ryan Bodily at 661-940-3811.
