SAN QUENTIN, Calif. --A manhunt is underway after an inmate walked away from San Quentin State Prison in Northern California.
According to authorities, the inmate, Shalom Mendoza, walked away from the outgrounds support facility. At 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, Mendoza was reported missing during an institutional count. A subsequent search confirmed that the inmate was missing.
Authorities say he carjacked someone at the Home Depot in San Rafael and got away in a Toyota RAV4 with the California license plate #6STZ502. The Home Depot is 1 mile from the prison.
Mendoza is 24 years old with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 177 pounds.
Mendoza was incarcerated from Los Angeles County on Dec. 20, 2017 and is serving a five-year sentence for use of a deadly weapon during a carjack/attempted carjacking and evading or attempting to evade a police officer while driving recklessly.
Mendoza arrived at the prison on April 28, 2018.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mendoza is asked to contact Lt. Samuel Robinson at (415) 455-5000 or their local law enforcement agency.