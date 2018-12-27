A manhunt is underway after an inmate walked away from San Quentin State Prison in Northern California.According to authorities, the inmate, Shalom Mendoza, walked away from the outgrounds support facility. At 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, Mendoza was reported missing during an institutional count. A subsequent search confirmed that the inmate was missing.Authorities say he carjacked someone at the Home Depot in San Rafael and got away in a Toyota RAV4 with the California license plate #6STZ502. The Home Depot is 1 mile from the prison.Mendoza is 24 years old with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 177 pounds.Mendoza was incarcerated from Los Angeles County on Dec. 20, 2017 and is serving a five-year sentence for use of a deadly weapon during a carjack/attempted carjacking and evading or attempting to evade a police officer while driving recklessly.Mendoza arrived at the prison on April 28, 2018.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mendoza is asked to contact Lt. Samuel Robinson at (415) 455-5000 or their local law enforcement agency.