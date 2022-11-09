Autism Speaks walks return to LA and OC

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Autism Speaks is bringing two walks to Los Angeles and Orange County this season.

Founded in 2005, Autism Speaks aims to promote solutions across the spectrum and throughout life for people with autism and their families. According to the organization, autism affects 1 in 44 children and 1 in 45 adults in the U.S.

Through these walks, the organization hopes to promote acceptance and raise funds for people with autism.

Orange County's walk will be held at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Nov. 12 at 9:00 a.m.

Los Angeles County's will be held at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 10 at 8:30 a.m.

The walks will also feature a large family-friendly resource fair for the autism community, a kids zone, Opening Ceremony, Finish Line Celebration with autistic performers, Grand Club, Team Village and food trucks.

Funds raised through these walks will go toward crucial resources, research, advocacy and support for people with autism.

According to Autism Speaks, they have aided more than 26 million people with free resources, services and support.

For more information go to autismspeaks.org.