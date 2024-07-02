Search underway for Ventura County woman with autism missing for over a week

OJAI, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a woman with autism who walked away from her home in Ventura County and disappeared.

Zyanya Valora, 21, was last seen the night of June 24 at her home in Mira Monte near Ojai, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Since then, search and rescue teams from Ventura, Kern, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties have been deployed to try and find her.

"You can help in the search by walking your private property to check buildings and thick brush, where Zyanya could find refuge. Also, check any home surveillance footage for sightings of Zyanya," the law enforcement agency said in a press release.

She is described as being five feet tall, weighing 90 pounds with black hair and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white top, shorts and no shoes.

Authorities say Valora is considered at risk and may not be communicative if approached.

Anybody with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff's office at (805) 654-9511.