Students on autism spectrum learn animation, computer skills at 'Exceptional Minds' academy

SHERMAN OAKS (KABC) -- Exceptional Minds is a non-profit, three-year post-secondary academy in Sherman Oaks teaching animation, visual effects, and postproduction. But it's also a studio with many credits, having worked on every Marvel Movie since 2019.

"I'll match so many of these artist's work to any of these folks that are graduating from any of the schools today," said David Siegel Executive Director/CEO Exceptional Minds.

And every student is on the autism spectrum.

"Since it's for autistic students they're trying to break the cycle of autistics being unemployed, because that's what's been happening. So, this is made to make autistic students rise," said Eric Fortes, second year student.

The academy was founded in 2011 by a group of moms in the industry who had kids on the autism spectrum. They saw a creative spark in their children but were concerned about access and opportunity.

"As young kids they had access to lots of services but by the time they turned 18 there's this services cliff where so many young adults with autism, they fall off of that cliff... and these moms, they wanted to be the net to catch them," said Siegel.

Year one at Exceptional Minds is spent determining a level of interest and ability in the field using cutting edge software and personalized academic plans. Years two and three are about career readiness and building a portfolio, which in many cases is through its connected studio which often hires graduates. And it happens in an environment unlike any other these students have experienced.

"So many of these young adults and artists who may have gone through education systems where they have been pushed to the side or not made a priority, are the priority here... we celebrate each difference because it is the creative spark that they can bring and the stories they can tell," said William Payer/Instructor, Exceptional Minds.

While Exceptional Minds is preparing current students for the future, it's the success of those graduates that's serving as a beacon of hope for future generations.

"It's always really cool whenever I'm watching a show and the creator or maybe someone who works on the show will come out and be like, 'yeah, I'm autistic' and I'm like, 'That makes so much sense!' That's probably why it's clicking with me so much... you get it!" said Milly Watson/second year student.

Inspiring while cultivating artistic skills to launch a career... but the confidence created will also empower a more inclusive workforce.