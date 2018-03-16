CAR TIPS

Auto Club 400 brings race fans to Fontana

It gets a little noisy in Fontana this time each year as NASCAR comes to town. (KABC)

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
It gets a little noisy in Fontana this time each year as NASCAR comes to town.

"It's a great event for the family, and there's something to do for everybody. You don't necessarily have to be a race fan," said Dave Allen, president of Auto Club Speedway.

These race drivers need skill, power and speed - but they also need fans. There is no shortage of dedicated fans in Southern California.

"For fans here at Auto Club Speedway, it's incredible. To watch all of us go five-wide at 218 miles per hour, we're crazy, but it's super cool," said NASCAR Monster Engergy Cup driver Joey Logano.

You can think of race weekend as a tailgate party. A really big tailgate party. Fans who camp in the infield area set up their compounds and bring chairs, food, drinks and just about anything else they'll need to watch the race in style.

If they run short of anything, Vons and Albertsons set up a pop-up grocery store right among the camping area.

If you're coming out, don't forget your bicycle, or your green. Saint Patrick's Day falls on race weekend. Many fans had their campgrounds already decorated with shamrocks and other green items.

Everyone's ready for a big party. One guest that won't be welcome: rain.

It should stay away while the cars are on track. And if the showers do pop up, track officials said they're ready.
