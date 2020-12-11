Automotive

DMV announces suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests amid pandemic

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced the suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests as part of the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, such tests will be halted for at least two weeks, the DMV said.

Driving tests are required for first-time drivers and commercial license applicants.

The agency is also offering seniors who are age 70 and older the opportunity to renew their driver's license without having to visit a local field office.

What CA seniors need to know about online DMV options to avoid in-person visits
The Department of Motor Vehicles is offering seniors who are age 70 and older the opportunity to renew their driver's license without having to visit a local field office.


"Based on our math, 98% of the things you need to do with the DMV you can do online," said California DMV director Steve Gordon.

Licenses that expired March 1, 2020, and throughout the COVID-19 emergency, are eligible for online renewal which also includes renewing the REAL ID.

RELATED: Senior citizens can skip DMV, renew drivers licenses by mail according to new executive order
Governor Newsom has signed a new order that allows seniors age 70 and older to renew their driver's licenses by mail.

