Real ID

DMV to close offices statewide for half-day to re-train employees on customer service skills

The Department of Motor Vehicles has announced on July 24, 2019, it will close offices statewide for half a day to re-train employees on customer service skills.

It says it's doing this to better prepare employees to process REAL ID transactions and reinforce training on providing "excellent" customer service.

The training will take place at 183 DMV field offices and more than 5,000 employees will receive the training at their home offices, which will open for business at 1 p.m.

DMV Call Centers (1-800-777-0133) will remain open during the half-day office closure. Customers will be able to:

- Conduct transactions online, at dmv.ca.gov, including renewing a vehicle registration, changing an address, requesting a copy of their driving record or making an appointment.

- Conduct transactions at DMV Now self-service kiosks located at grocery stores and select libraries, such as renewing a vehicle registration, filing for planned nonoperation (PNO) status, submitting an affidavit of non-use, submitting proof of insurance, and paying a $14 insurance reinstatement fee. A map of kiosks can be found online here.
- AAA members may visit AAA offices to conduct some transactions, including vehicle registration renewal.
- Registration services also are available at California DMV Business Partners for a fee. Customers can search for partners with this online map here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivedmvcarreal idcaliforniadriver
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REAL ID
17 SoCal DMV offices opening earlier to cut down on wait times
DMV to send letters to residents who may not have valid REAL ID
3 million Californians with Real ID need more proof of address
150K Californians affected by Real ID delay may see relief in 2-3 weeks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News