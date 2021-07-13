Real ID

Still need a REAL ID but want to skip DMV line? AAA members can get theirs at these SoCal locations

EMBED <>More Videos

LIST: Get your REAL ID at these SoCal AAA locations

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Still need to get your REAL ID?

AAA will offer its members the chance to sign up at 19 of its locations later this month.

Members will need to make an appointment on the California DMV website and fill out some forms beforehand.

They will also have to pay the required driver's license or identification card fee. Members must show their confirmation code and required documents to the DMV representative at the Auto Club office, who will use a mobile tablet to capture their fingerprint, snap a photograph, and allow for an electronic signature to complete the application process.

MORE | Don't have a Real ID yet? TSA explains what to use for flying instead
EMBED More News Videos

Because of the pandemic and the new presidential administration, the implementation of the Real ID requirement for air travel has been delayed several times.



It's part of a pilot program to streamline the process to make it easier for people to get their REAL ID. The pilot is scheduled to run through December.

"They suggested that we make it available to help make that a reality, and so that's why we formed this partnership to extend our DMV services to REAL ID, and we're very, very pleased and excited to be able to offer that," said Mike Johnson, AAA of SoCal's senior VP of member services.

Keep in mind - the Department of Homeland Security will require a REAL ID or a valid passport for traveling in the U.S. starting in May 2023.

The DMV plans to offer REAL ID services at the following Auto Club of Southern California offices by the end of July:

  • Alhambra

  • Arcadia

  • Camarillo

  • Chatsworth

  • Chino

  • Costa Mesa

  • Fullerton

  • Inglewood - Ladera

  • Laguna Hills

  • La Quinta

  • Long Beach

  • Los Angeles

  • Manhattan Beach

  • Northridge

  • Rancho Palos Verdes

  • Redlands

  • Riversid

  • San Diego - Clairemont

  • Santa Barbara



MORE | CA DMV sends woman Real ID with photo of her wearing mask
EMBED More News Videos

A Sacramento woman received her new California Real ID in the mail, but it had a picture she wasn't expecting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivesouthern californiadmvtravelair travelaaatsareal idconsumer
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REAL ID
DMV waiving REAL ID upgrade fees for some Californians
So, do you need a Real ID to fly or not?
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic
Millions of Americans could be grounded from flying because of REAL ID deadline
TOP STORIES
Vaccinated Calif. man gets COVID after vacation, spreads to family
LIVE: Newsom to unveil details of $100-billion recovery package
California heat melts car's windshield shade
Here's how LA will benefit from California's $100B recovery package
VIDEO: Thief smashes car window, robs driver stuck in CA traffic
Can drinking coffee boost your immunity against COVID-19?
CA backpedals on barring maskless students from campus
Show More
President Biden delivers major speech on voting rights
Restaurants face worker shortage due to pandemic
17-million-gallon sewage spill closes some LA beaches
Kristin Smart case: Prosecutors seek to add rape charges
Giant goldfish found in Minnesota waterways
More TOP STORIES News