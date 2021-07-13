Still need a REAL ID but want to skip DMV line? AAA members can get theirs at these SoCal locations

AAA will offer its members the chance to sign up at 19 of its locations later this month.
Members will need to make an appointment on the California DMV website and fill out some forms beforehand.
They will also have to pay the required driver's license or identification card fee. Members must show their confirmation code and required documents to the DMV representative at the Auto Club office, who will use a mobile tablet to capture their fingerprint, snap a photograph, and allow for an electronic signature to complete the application process.
MORE | Don't have a Real ID yet? TSA explains what to use for flying instead
It's part of a pilot program to streamline the process to make it easier for people to get their REAL ID. The pilot is scheduled to run through December.
"They suggested that we make it available to help make that a reality, and so that's why we formed this partnership to extend our DMV services to REAL ID, and we're very, very pleased and excited to be able to offer that," said Mike Johnson, AAA of SoCal's senior VP of member services.
Keep in mind - the Department of Homeland Security will require a REAL ID or a valid passport for traveling in the U.S. starting in May 2023.
The DMV plans to offer REAL ID services at the following Auto Club of Southern California offices by the end of July:
- Alhambra
- Arcadia
- Camarillo
- Chatsworth
- Chino
- Costa Mesa
- Fullerton
- Inglewood - Ladera
- Laguna Hills
- La Quinta
- Long Beach
- Los Angeles
- Manhattan Beach
- Northridge
- Rancho Palos Verdes
- Redlands
- Riversid
- San Diego - Clairemont
- Santa Barbara
MORE | CA DMV sends woman Real ID with photo of her wearing mask