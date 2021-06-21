Real ID

CA DMV waiving REAL ID fees for those who got new licenses, IDs during pandemic

EMBED <>More Videos

REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Californians who received their driver's licenses or identification cards from the Department of Motor Vehicles during the pandemic are eligible to upgrade those cards for a REAL ID at no additional charge.

At the start of the pandemic, the DMV expanded the eligibility to renew licenses by mail or online.

The department estimates around 5.7 million Californians received a new driver's license or ID that isn't a REAL ID card between March 2020 and July 2021.

RELATED: What's a passport card, and can it replace a Real ID?
EMBED More News Videos

If you're not inclined to take the time to get a Real ID, here's a lesser-known alternative.



To encourage more people to get the soon-to-be federally required REAL ID card, the department will waive the fees paid by those customers during that time. Click here for more information on how to upgrade your license or ID card to a REAL ID.

The DMV said the offer to upgrade lasts through the end of the year.

To receive a REAL ID, you must go to the DMV in person. Click here for more information on how to get a REAL ID card.

RELATED: REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic

The federal government says air travelers 18 or older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card or another TSA-acceptable for security checkpoints to fly domestically. The deadline for Americans to obtain a REAL ID card was pushed back to May 2023 due to the pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivecaliforniadmvautomotivereal idcalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REAL ID
So, do you need a Real ID to fly or not?
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic
Millions of Americans could be grounded from flying because of REAL ID deadline
CA DMV sends woman Real ID with photo of her wearing mask
TOP STORIES
California weighs extending eviction protections past June
Information sought on pair charged in road-rage killing of Aiden Leos
Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be | Full Episode
Tortillas thrown at team from Latino high school in San Diego County
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, cites labor shortages
Seven dogs killed in Lancaster house fire
Actor who played Gunther on 'Friends' reveals cancer fight
Show More
Uber driver accused of stealing pet cat from outside Studio City home
Chef Mark Peel dies at 66
Vaccination rate for LA first responders significantly below average
What to know about #FreeBritney, court conservatorships
LAUSD to launch magnet school for film, TV production in fall 2022
More TOP STORIES News