AUTOMOTIVE

Don't panic if your key fob stops working

EMBED </>More Videos

When was the last time you put a key into your car's ignition? If you're someone who uses a key fob to start your car, you might have trouble remembering.

By
When was the last time you put a key into your car's ignition? If you're one of the millions of drivers who use a key fob to start your car, you might have trouble remembering.

As the experts at Consumer Reports point out, with the convenience of keyless entry comes some basic maintenance of the fob itself; to keep you coming and going seamlessly.

Whether you're a parent with their hands full, or a grocery shopper, or just someone navigating an already busy day, the convenience of using a key fob can become routine -- until it stops working.

But when your fob isn't working, experts say don't be in such a rush to shell out hundreds of dollars to replace it. They say the first thing you should look at is the battery.

"A battery typically weakens after a year or two. Where you store your key fob also matters," said Mike Quincy, Consumer Reports cars editor.

He says leaving your key fob in the car overnight, or even on a hook near the car, is not a smart idea.

"If the fob is too close to your car, it can continue to communicate with your car, which could drain the battery," Quincy said.

Your owner's manual should give you simple instructions to replace the battery for just a few bucks.

Consumer Reports says if all else fails, be aware that many fobs have a key blade tucked inside -- sometimes used for valet parking -- that can manually unlock the doors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivecarbatterydrivertechnologyconsumer reports
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Local artist keeping the art of pinstriping alive
Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators
Ford's Ranger pickup returns into a hot mid-size truck segment
Burbank residents frustrated by Tesla parking conflict
More Automotive
Top Stories
LAUSD bargaining talks ongoing as Day 5 of teachers strike remains
Echo Park mudslide takes down building wall, crushes cars
Northridge hospital looks back at quake devastation 25 years later
VIDEO: Man jumps off cruise ship as joke
25-year anniversary of Northridge quake comes with warnings
Parents create own school amid LAUSD teachers strike
Riverside PD release sketch of attempted kidnapping suspect
Cool Kid Megan Loh sparks girls' interest in science
Show More
Orange County sees first flu death of season
Rain floods Ventura RV park, prompts evacuation
Rain causes mud flows in Studio City, prompts evac in Hollywood Hills
4 patients treated for hazmat situation at Santa Ana courthouse
VIDEO: River of mud sweeps through IE community
More News